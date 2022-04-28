Anderson Cooper Shares New Family Photo for Wyatt's Second Birthday

It was a family affair for Wyatt Cooper's second birthday! Anderson Cooper shared an adorable series of images for his oldest son's birthday on Wednesday, including a full family pic with Benjamin Maisani and baby Sebastian.

"Wyatt is two years old today!" the 54-year-old CNN reporter captioned the post. "It is hard to believe."

Cooper also shared some of his favorite things about Wyatt. "He is sweet and funny, kind and caring," he wrote. "Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!"

Kelly Ripa, who is a close friend of Cooper, also shared a sweet post in honor of Wyatt.

"Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt! I love you soooooo much!" she wrote, to which her husband, Mark Consuelos, commented, "Same!!!"

Cooper and Maisani welcomed Wyatt via surrogate in April 2020. The TV anchor shared their happy news on Instagram three days later.

"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father," Cooper wrote. "This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan," he wrote on his Instagram. "It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

Earlier this year, Cooper surprised his fans during his show by confirming he was officially a father of two. "His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him," Cooper gushed.

Cooper later shared the first image of Sebastian on Instagram, writing, "Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born."