Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and More Announced in Next Group of 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts

Jeopardy!is bringing on some brainy star power. It was announced on Tuesday which fresh faces will soon be stepping up behind the host's podium during the upcoming episodes of the beloved quiz show.

Executive producer Mike Richards revealed that Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are all part of the upcoming roster of guest hosts who will helm the trivia game show during the coming season.

The stars will all be hosting in an effort to raise funds for their charities of choice. When the stars helm an episode, the cumulative winnings of all the contests who compete that week will be donated to the guest hosts' selected charitable organizations.

The latest group of celeb hosts join previously announced fill-in hosts Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Whitaker, who were all named as upcoming guest trivia masters back in January.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” Richards said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The string of guest hosts will take the reins from Ken Jennings -- the Jeopardy! champion who took over following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek back in November.

Jennings -- who recently signed on to the show as a consulting producer -- has been paying tribute to Trebek's legacy each night during his signoff, following Final Jeopardy.

"Thank you for watching, and thank you, Alex," Jennings says during the final moments of every episode.

What an ending! Here's what happens when two contestants are tied after Final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/wwTtGkkl00 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 23, 2021

When one viewer tweeted that they get "all choked up" every time Jennings honors Trebek's legacy, the interim host responded with an explanation of how the tribute came to be.

"'Thanks, Alex' was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I'm glad he did," Jennings wrote. "There wouldn't be a show without Alex."

For more on Jennings' time on the beloved game show, see the video below.