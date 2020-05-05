Anderson Cooper Can't Stop Smiling While Telling Chris Cuomo About 'Awesome' First Weekend With Baby Wyatt

While signing off on his CNN show, Anderson Cooper 360, on Monday, the new dad was joined by Chris Cuomo at the start of the new Cuomo Prime Time, and though their chat was brief, it's clear how special being a parent is for both TV journalists.

Cuomo -- who appeared to be back in his studio for the broadcast instead of in his basement, where he's been hosting the show amid his lengthy COVID-19 battle -- asked Cooper how his "first weekend" with the new baby was, after Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate last week.

"It was great. It was awesome," Cooper said, breaking into a huge smile. "I spent the whole weekend just looking at him and burping him and feeding him. It was great."

Reflecting on having his newborn son laying on him as he slept and ate, Cooper joked, "It's like this amphibious tree frog lying on my chest."

"You will come up with better metaphors for what your son reminds you of than an amphibious tree frog, but you're new to this," Cuomo responded with a laugh.

Cuomo -- who shares three children, Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11, with wife Cristina -- couldn't get enough of Cooper's gleeful joy.

"You've got a new baby, it's a new you and I love watching you laugh and smile," Cuomo shared. "There will be nothing else like it in your life."

Later in his show, Cuomo also shared a heartfelt moment with his guest, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce and one of the most public figures in the US government's efforts to battle the pandemic.

After their chat, Cuomo revealed that he's been longtime friends with Fauci, and that the renowned immunologist called him "every day" while Cuomo was battling COVID-19.

"You're a friend, I've known you since you were almost a kid. And the fact is, you were going through some difficult times," Fauci said. "I don't think that the people who were seeing you on the show were really realizing how you were sucking it up to look relatively normal."

According to the doctor, Cuomo had managed to put on a convincing facade of normalcy while struggling with some of the illness' worst symptoms.

'When you finished the show and we would start chatting at 11:30 at night, you were wiped out," Fauci shared. "You not only had the acute difficulty with the virus... but you had so many of the secondary effects."

Fauci said Cuomo "put on a great act in front of the TV" but he was concerned that Cuomo may have been worse off than previously realized, or that he may have relapsed after he started to feel better.

Meanwhile, Cooper first revealed his baby news on air on Thursday when he welcomed a baby boy via surrogate days earlier.

Cooper got emotional as he shared the news with viewers, as well as the significance of his son's name, which he also detailed in an Instagram post, where he shared a sweet message and first family pics.

"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," the CNN anchor wrote, adding, "He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

