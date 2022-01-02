'Anchorman' Actor David Koechner Arrested For DUI on New Year's Eve

David Koechner was arrested for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run on New Year's Eve in Simi Valley, California.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, police were called sometime around 3:00 p.m. on Friday to deal with an "erratic driver" after the Anchorman actor reportedly hit a street sign with his car.

Per TMZ, Koechner was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and his vehicle was towed shortly after.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office records, Koechner was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on Dec. 31 before being transported to and booked into Ventura County Jail at 5:15 p.m. where he remained until the next morning. Koechner was released at 5:49 a.m.

Koechner, who is known for his roles in The Office, Superior Donuts, The Goldbergs and more, was given a March 30 court date, in which he's expected to appear at the Ventura County Superior Court to answer for the alleged incident.

Koechner was set to kick off his upcoming comedy tour, Jan. 6 in Rochester, New York, with tour dates running through May 21. It's unclear if his arrest and upcoming court date will affect the tour.

ET has reached out to Koechner's rep for comment.