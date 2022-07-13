Ana de Armas Says the Scrutiny Surrounding Her Romance With Ben Affleck Led Her to Leave L.A.

Ana de Armas' relationship with Ben Affleck may have ended after only one year of dating, but it taught her a lot about herself. The 34-year-old actress opens up in a new interview with Elle magazine about how her highly-publicized romance with the 49-year-old actor helped her realize Los Angeles was not the place she belonged.

When asked how it felt to be constantly gossiped about and photographed during her time with Affleck, de Armas says it was "horrible," but ended up being a blessing in disguise. "Which is good,” she adds. “That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A."

Elaborating on the experience, de Armas explains that she had spent several years watching others' lives be constantly followed by paparazzi and when it happened to her, she knew it was time to leave.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,’” she shares. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. [In Los Angeles], it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."

The Blonde actress, who is originally from Cuba, has since relocated to New York City where she lives in an apartment with Tinder exec boyfriend Paul Boukadakis. De Armas and Boukadakis first sparked romance speculation in December 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

De Armas' romance with Boukadakis came months after she and Affleck called it quits in January 2021. However, a source told ET that the split was a mutual decision.

"Ben and Ana have split up. They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore," the source said at the time. "This was a mutual decision."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the source added. "At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives."

Affleck, for his part, has since moved on with Jennifer Lopez, whom he got engaged to earlier this year.