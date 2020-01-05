Ana de Armas Poses With Ben Affleck in Romantic Birthday Photos

Ana de Armas turned 32 on Thursday, surrounded by love.

The Cuban actress took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes as she celebrated another trip around the sun. The accompanying slideshow featured her birthday festivities, including several pics with Ben Affleck.

One photo shows de Armas smiling at the camera as she snaps a selfie of herself wrapped in Affleck's arms. The couple shares a sweet embrace in another romantic shot, looking out into the horizon.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈," the Knives Out star captioned her post, writing the same message in Spanish.

A couple fans pointed out that Affleck may have been the photographer behind a few images in de Armas' post. Last month, the actor jokingly asked for photo credit for a series of beach pics she shared on Instagram. He was photographed by paparazzi snapping photos of her on their recent Costa Rica vacation.

Affleck and de Armas, who met each other while filming their upcoming movie, Deep Water, have seemingly been inseparable over the past few months -- even before quarantine. A source told ET earlier this month that they're not putting too much pressure on their romance.

"Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key," the source said. "He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes."

