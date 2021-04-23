Amy Schumer Says She and Husband Chris Fischer Are Hoping for a Second Child

Amy Schumer is hoping to expand her family one day.

The I Feel Pretty star touched on wanting a second child with husband Chris Fischer. The two are parents to almost-2-year-old son Gene.

"Oh God, I hope so," Schumer told The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host Ashley Graham on Friday's episode about having another kid. "We're trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better."

Schumer then asked Graham if she and husband Justin Ervin would consider adding another bundle of joy to their family.

"Working on it currently," the supermodel, who is mom to 1-year-old son Isaac replied, seeming joking. "Like in this moment, currently working on it."

The two moms shared how they can't wait to "have a playdate," with Schumer then sharing the best part about motherhood.

"Everybody says this, but it gets more and more fun. Every day is more fun," she explained. "We can communicate now, and he kinda just says yes to everything, which is fun to play with."

Schumer previously shared that after trying IVF, she's considering other ways to become a mom again, including surrogacy.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she said during Sunday Today With Willie Geist in August. "We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again. ... We thought about a surrogate. But I think we're going to hold off for right now."

Holding off on her family plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, she also expressed that she was putting all her attention on her baby boy.

"Life is so much more beautiful," she gushes of motherhood. "He's the best thing in my life."

For more on Schumer, see below.