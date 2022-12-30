Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig

Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.

While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything -- either to her Story or feed -- since Nov. 24. Of those posts, the morning show anchor still has a photo of her estranged husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, on her feed, which she posted on July 30.

Robach deactivated her Instagram account back in November, just days after her and Holmes' romance made headlines. While Shue did not follow suit by deactivating his account, he did, however, scrub his page of any photos that included Robach. Shue and Robach tied the knot in February 2010. Back in November, ET confirmed that Robach and Shue sold their New York City apartment just days before news broke of Robach's romantic relationship with Holmes. Robach and Shue purchased the NYC pad in 2018 for $4 million.

A source previously told ET that Robach and Shue's divorce is expected to be settled soon.

Amy Robach / Instagram

Robach's return to Instagram came just days after ET confirmed that 45-year-old Holmes filed a petition to divorce Fiebig, an attorney with Roc Nation, in New York City. The filing came after a source previously told ET that Holmes and Fiebig separated this summer.

Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013. Two years ago, the TV personality marked his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig in a social media post dedicated to the attorney.

The end of Holmes' nearly 13-year marriage also comes just days after the co-anchors were spotted traveling to Miami, Florida, together over the holidays. They've had time to travel the country in wake of ABC yanking them off the air days after their romance became public. The network is also conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause.