Amy Grant Undergoes Heart Surgery to Correct Rare Condition

Amy Grant had open heart surgery on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

On Wednesday, a post on the 59-year-old "Baby, Baby" singer's Facebook asked for prayers for Grant, and said she has PAPVR and was undergoing heart surgery. According to the Mayo Clinic, the heart defect -- in which some of the pulmonary veins carrying blood from the lungs to the heart flow into other blood vessels or into the heart's upper right chamber, instead of correctly entering the heart's upper left chamber -- causes some oxygen-rich blood from the lungs to mix with oxygen-poor blood.

"From Team Amy - with all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition," the post reads. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#HeartHealth #Papvr ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A later post gave an update on the Christian singer.

"Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better," the post reads. "We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery... xo.

Grant's rep also tells ET, "She had open heart surgery to correct a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart checkup called PAPVR. Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better. We're praying for a full and easy recovery over the next days, weeks and months to come."

Grant has been married to singer-songwriter Vince Gill since 2000. ET also reached out to Gill's rep for comment.