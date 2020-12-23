'America's Got Talent' Winner Grace VanderWaal Is Totally Unrecognizable With Her Edgy New Look

It's Grace VanderWaal like you've never seen her before! The 16-year-old former winner of America's Got Talent took home her title four years ago, back when she was rocking cat eats and a bob haircut with bangs. But these days it's a totally different Grace on the scene.

Earlier this month, the musician and actress shared a video of herself getting her head shaved with "dog clippers."

Then earlier this week she posted a photo of herself with the buzz cut, rocking a black turtleneck sweater, large hoop earrings, and two black lines, one drawn across the bridge of her nose and the other across her left eyebrow. It's unclear whether the lines are tattoos or not.

In recent months, VanderWaal has ditched her blonde locks for a bubblegum pink look. Since her AGT win, VanderWaal has gone on to star in the lead role for the Disney + film, Stargirl.

In March 2019, VanderWaal spoke with ET about taking on her first acting role.

"I'm usually not nervous about things, ever, but Stargirl, I wasn't nervous about until I actually started reading lines in front of the camera," she told ET at the time. "On my first day where I had my first line, I remember I had a miniature breakdown. I was just like, 'Why did I choose to do this? This is my first acting role and I'm a lead in a Disney movie. I'm so stupid!'"

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below: