'America's Got Talent' Crowns Season 16 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Grand Prize!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

After three and a half months, America's Got Talent has crowned a season 16 champion!

It all came down to the Top 10 on Wednesday, which included singers, an aerialist and two stand-up comedians, all of whom beat the odds to make it this far. However, only one could win the grand prize of $1 million and special stage show at the Luxor in Las Vegas.

After a fun night of big celebrity cameos and memorable performances -- which took up the majority of the first hour of the big two-hour finale -- host Terry Crews had the unenviable task of revealing the first results of the night, and slashing the Top 10 down to the Top 5.

The acts to make the Top 5 included stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick change magician Lea Kyle, self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, songstress Brooke Simpson and magician Dustin Tavella.

Which meant we had to bid farewell to comedian Gina Brillon, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, singer Jimmie Herrod, 9-year-old opera diva Victory Brinker and the inspirational Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

After Kyle came in 5th place, and Simpson ended up coming in 4th, the whole season came down to Blue, Bryant and Tavella. Finally, after all the votes were counted, Crews announced the season's grand champion...

... and the winner is magician Dustin Tavella!

"Thank you guys so much this is absolutely amazing!" Tavella shared while fighting back tears of joy. "I never thought that I would be here this is so crazy!"

Bryant was the season 16 runner-up while Blue came in third.

Before the final results were read and the new winner was revealed, the grand finale featured the 10 finalists delivering so-called mash-up performances with some big celebrities and even some past AGT stars.

The first to take the stage were Herrod and the Northwell Nurse Choir, who were joined by Idina Menzel for a group performance of "Defying Gravity" from the Broadway musical Wicked.

Next up, the mega-talented Bryant blended his aerialist routine with the board-breaking, high-kicking performance that has become the trademark of the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. After their incredible appearance, Olympic gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner hit the stage to add some gold medal flair to the act.

Simpson also took to the stage and once again performed the Bishop Briggs song "White Flag," which she performed last night during the finals. Only this time, she as actually joined by Briggs herself for the number.

"You are such a superstar! You are incredible, and I wish we could be on tour together," Briggs told Simpson after their number. "We need to do this every single night. This is so much fun."

"I think that sounds like a plan," an excited Simpson replied with a smile.

Brillon was up next, and the comedian was joined by stand-up icon George Lopez, to whom she then gave a haircut in a stylist's chair on stage in one of the night's most delightfully surreal moments.

Tavella took the stage with Matt Franco -- the first magician to ever win AGT -- for a fun performance that also served as a Modern Family reunion when they brought out special guest Rico Rodriguez, who played Sofia's son on the hit sitcom.

Blue, meanwhile, sought out advice from a slew of past AGT comics, including Taylor Williamson, Tom Cotter and Piff the Magic Dragon -- all of whom gave him contradictory and hilariously unhelpful guidance.

Finally, Brinker used her big voice to wow the crowd in a performance with the Pentatonix. The 9-year-old easily held her own amid the seasoned pros with her impossibly stunning vocal skills.

For more on this historic season of America's Got Talent, check out the video below.