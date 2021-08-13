‘American Horror Stories’ Renewed for Second Season

Prepare for more horrifying stories on FX. The network announced Friday that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s episodic spinoff, American Horror Stories, has been renewed for season 2.

The news comes as the first season of the anthology series, which was the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date, is set to come to an end with its seventh and final weekly installment, “Game Over,” on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The stories don't stop here. #AHStories will return for another season. pic.twitter.com/cqqngCZ6TT — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 13, 2021

The star-studded series, which included appearances by Billie Lourd, Kaia Gerber, Matt Bomer, Paris Jackson and many more, debuted with a return to Murder House as the premiere extended the lore of Rubber Man.

For AHS newcomer Sierra McCormick, it was a welcome experience joining a franchise she has long been a fan of. “To cross the threshold and enter into this whole new world as Rubber Woman, that was the most satisfying thing,” she told ET.

The conclusion of American Horror Stories also comes a week before the premiere of the main franchise’s 10th season, American Horror Story: Double Feature, on Wednesday, Aug. 25th on FX. The series will also be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu.