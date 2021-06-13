Amelia Hamlin Tears Up Over Lavish Birthday Gift From Scott Disick

Amelia Gray Hamlin is 20! The model said goodbye to her teenage years on Sunday, and celebrated the night before with outings to Papi Steak restaurant and LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida.

By Hamlin's side for the lavish evening was her boyfriend, Scott Disick, who gifted her with a diamond cross necklace that made her tear up. The model -- who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin -- shared that moment and more on her Instagram Story.

Hamlin first showed off her outfit for the night -- a shimmery gold top and matching skirt -- before sharing a photo of her and Disick holding hands. Fans got a glimpse at her giant cake and birthday celebrations, before Disick presented her with her birthday gift.

"I'm going to cry!" Hamlin is seen saying in the video, as Disick fastens the necklace around her neck. She gives her boyfriend a kiss and then wipes her tears away.

Hamlin helped celebrate Disick's 38th birthday last month, at a lavish party also attended by Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and Kardashian share three kids: 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

"It's not weird for her to see them together by any means," a source told ET of Kardashian being around Disick and Hamlin.

As for how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family feels about Disick and Hamlin, the source said that they "have been nice to Amelia and supportive of her and Scott's relationship, but they aren't as close with her as they were with Sofia [Richie] yet." Disick and Richie called it quits in 2020 after nearly three years together.

