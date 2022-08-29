Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Reacts to Johnny Depp's Appearance at MTV VMAs

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard, has a message for MTV following Johnny Depp's appearance during Sunday night’s 2022 Video Music Awards. On Sunday, Whitney called the network out following the ceremony.

“@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters...#DVMAs #IStandWithAmberHeard,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories over an image of her sister superimposed on a graphic with the DVMAS hashtag and logo.

Whitney, who also appeared on the witness stand during Amber and Johnny’s six-week trial, has been vocal about supporting her sister following the verdict that ruled mostly in Johnny’s favor. In a statement released on her Instagram at the time, Whitney responded to the ruling.

Instagram/Whitney Heard

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” Whitney wrote.

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard,” she added.

Whitney’s post on Sunday was seemingly in response to Johnny's semi-surprise as the Moon Person during the ceremony. Johnny appeared throughout the show, in a series of pre-recorded videos that ran in the face of a floating Moon Person statue, before commercial breaks, and in between performances.

MTV VMAs

Johnny’s first appearance as the Moon Person came right before the show’s kickoff. "Hey, you know what? I needed the work," he intoned before the show kicked off in earnest.

During another appearance, the actor quipped about his availability to show up at events.

"I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… Anything, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist,"he said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance marks one of his first since his legal victory against Amber in June.