Amber Heard 'Doesn't Care' Who Johnny Depp Dates Amid Romance With Libel Lawyer, Source Says

Amid the news of Johnny Depp's new romance with one of his lawyers, the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, isn't paying attention to the burgeoning romance.

ET confirmed on Thursday that Depp, 59, is dating his former lawyer, Joelle Rich, who represented the actor in his 2020 libel lawsuit in the U.K.

A source tells ET, "Amber isn't paying attention to Johnny or his personal life."

"She doesn't care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life," the source adds.

The U.K.-based attorney represented the actor in his libel lawsuit against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, after the outlet published an article in April 2018 referring to Depp as a "wife beater." Depp ultimately lost the lawsuit in 2020.

In addition to representing Depp, Rich also was one of the partners, through Schillings, to work on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 case against the Mail on Sunday, which they ultimately won. Schillings has also taken on other notable clients including Ryan Giggs and J.K. Rowling.

While she and Depp have not publicly confirmed their romance, Rich was on hand to offer support during his case against Heard earlier this year. During the trial, which took place in Alexandria, Virginia, Rich did make at least two appearances during the six-week trial reportedly in a show of support.

Depp and Heard's contentious lawsuit came to an end in June, with the jury finding largely in Depp's favor. Heard has maintained that she plans to appeal the verdict. Heard and Depp were married in February 2015 before she filed for divorce in May 2016.