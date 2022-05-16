Amber Heard Alleges Sister Taught Johnny Depp How to Use Tampon Applicator to Snort Cocaine

If you thought the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp civil defamation case was getting messy, this is a whole new level.

During cross-examination on Monday, allegations were brought forward that Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, taught Depp how to use a tampon applicator to snort cocaine.

The issue surrounded a photo that was submitted as evidence in the case. The photo in question appeared to show four lines of cocaine neatly laid out on a table, with the tampon applicator laying next to it.

Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, was questioning Heard, and asked, “When you snort cocaine typically it goes into your nose, and then it doesn't stay on the table. There's residue from that cocaine when your lips and nose touch the table, right?”

The question is allegedly insinuating that if Depp were actively doing cocaine on the table, the lines would not be so orderly.

Heard was quick to explain the photo, saying, “the tampon applicator next to the driver's license that you see is a device that I believe my sister had taught him to use in order to put the cocaine in.”

Henriquez is scheduled to be called on by Heard’s legal team to take the stand as the legal battle unfolds.

This is just one example of the many disturbing allegations that have been brought to light in the civil case between the two formerly married actors.

From domestic abuse allegations and incriminating photos to career slander and manipulations, Depp and Heard are leaving everything on the table in this tumultuous trial.