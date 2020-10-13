Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 60% on Amazon Devices: Ring Doorbell, Fire Tablets and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here and we're making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Amazon devices and bundles including the Ring Stick Up Cam, Fire tablets, Echo Dot and more will be on sale from Oct. 13-14.
Now's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. The shopping event is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon Prime Day, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020 and even more discounts.
And don't miss these other deals on Amazon devices:
- Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices, including the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99 and Echo Show 2nd Gen for $149.99
- Take $30 off Echo Autowith Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, now $19.99
- Save $40 on the Fire TV Cube, now $79.99
- Save up to 45% on Fire tablets, including the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition for $59.99
- Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices, including the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, now $69.99
- Get the Blink Mini Indoor Cam, now $24.99
- Get your smart home started with a Ring Video Doorbell 3and Echo Show 5 bundle, now $149.99 for both
- Save almost 70% when you buy an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb bundle, now $18.99
