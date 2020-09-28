x
Amanda Seyfried and Husband Thomas Sadoski Welcome Baby Boy

Surprise! Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.

The news was announced on Monday on War Child USA's Instagram account, an organization that works to help children in war-affected communities reclaim their childhood through access to education, opportunity and justice. Seyfried and Sadoski are ambassadors of the organization and released a statement in a post, alongside an adorable picture of their newborn.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," the statement reads. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star. @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg⁠ #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild."

Seyfried and Sadoski are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Nina, whom Seyfried gave birth to in March 2017. ET spoke with 34-year-old Seyfried in June, where she talked about deciding what to share publicly when it comes to her child.

"I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life," she said. But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this 3-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

"She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me," Seyfried added, of what life is like at home with the toddler. "She's smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I'm a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I'm going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have."

