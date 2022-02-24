Amanda Kloots Tests Positive for COVID-19 Two Years After Late Husband Nick Cordero's Battle

Amanda Kloots will not be on The Talk this week. On Thursday, the 39-year-old TV personality shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her co-hosts of The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales.

Assuring her fans that she's OK, Kloots added, "I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease."

Kloots also noted that she just got back from a trip to Mexico, where she tested negative both before she left and before she flew home.

"This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic. I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!" she concluded her post. "Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days. Any advice please leave below 👇 ❤️."

Kloots' positive COVID-19 test comes nearly two years after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero. The Broadway star died after a months-long battle with the coronavirus. He was 41.

In an interview with ET last year, Kloots shared with ET how she keeps Cordero's memory alive while raising their 2-year-old son, Elvis.

"I am just so persistent [about] keeping him aware that his dada is around," she said. "We listen to Nick's music all the time. As soon as I put on 'Live Your Life,' he starts banging his head like he's in a rock band. It's the cutest thing. We have pictures of Nick everywhere. He kisses this one every night before we go to bed. Before I put him in his crib, I tell him [about] the dreams that he's going to have and they always entail Nick taking him on some sort of adventure."

The proud mom added, "We talk about Nick all the time. It's hard to say… what he knows or what he thinks, but I do think that he knows that dada is somewhere. I think that Nick comes and visits him and spends time with him. I really do."