Amanda Kloots Reacts to Natalie Morales Joining 'The Talk' (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots is thrilled with The Talk's latest addition! ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Kloots the same day that her CBS talk show announced Natalie Morales as the newest co-host, and the performer couldn't be more excited to welcome the journalist to the show.

"It's such great news. We can’t wait to have her with us. What an incredible addition to The Talk. I'm so excited," Kloots told ET. "It’s such a lucky place to go everyday. We're so grateful. We can’t wait to have her on board, get her here."

"We worked really, really hard on this dance... it was very challenging," Kloots told ET. "Before we went on and danced, we just said, 'Let's go out there and have fun, just do it. That’s all you can ever ask for."

"Amanda slayed it she she was amazing," Bersten praised.

Next week is Disney week, and the contestants will be tasked with performing twice, a feat that has Kloots feeling "terrified."

"It is intense and, as you can tell, this competition is fierce. Everybody’s coming week to week like ready to win it," Kloots said. "... Nobody wants to go home. It’s really tough. It’s really, really tough. We've got to focus. It's go time. Beyond go time."

"This the most competitive season. If you look at all the dances tonight, everyone was scoring real close to each other, because everyone was so good. Everyone was impressive," Bersten said. "Two dances makes it twice as hard."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.