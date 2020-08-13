Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis Move Into Home Nick Cordero Bought Them Before His Death

Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis, have a new home. A month after Nick Cordero's death, his wife has moved into the home the late Broadway star bought for his family before he died from complications caused by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Kloots posted a photo of herself with her late husband and Elvis, sharing that they took the pic "the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations."

"I remember taking this picture, documenting the 'before' so we could show the progress each month," she recalled. "Nick bought us this house. He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight."

The fitness instructor continued by writing that she moved into her new home today. While she thought she'd be terrified, she wrote that "it’s oddly been comforting."

"Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end?" she asked, adding, "I think this is because I know this was Nick's dream and today Elvis and I are bringing that dream to life."

She concluded her post by quoting her favorite Broadway director, Susan Stroman, "Do it full out with great conviction!"

Kloots also posted a second picture of herself with Elvis, writing, "Night 1... we got this ❤️🌈 Thank you Nick."

The Broadway actor died after a long battle with the coronavirus in July. Since his death, Kloots has been open about her grief. Earlier this week, she shared with her followers how difficult it was to pick up Cordero's ashes.

"It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they're in my possession, and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice that look at it as you have him with you now, which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true," she wrote on her Instagram.

Kloots got candid about her struggles, saying, "It's been really hard, some really hard weeks where I've literally felt like I can't even function."

And while she added that moving into her new house and working on her new hobby of playing tennis have been "exciting" for her, she still has many difficult moments.

