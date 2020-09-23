Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis Make Pottery With Some of Nick Cordero's Ashes

Amanda Kloots is continuing to remember her husband, Nick Cordero, by finding new ways to use his ashes. The fitness instructor took to social media on Tuesday to share the creative new way she used some of the late Broadway star's remains.

"Elvis and I had a special afternoon today," she captioned a photo of herself and her 1-year-old son making pottery. "My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nick's ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!"

Kloots shared more photos of the process on her Instagram Story, including images of Cordero's ashes being mixed in with the clay and of herself and her son leaving their own personal touches on the piece.

"Before Nick was cremated I did not know all the things you could do with ashes," she added in a video on her Instagram Story. "It was just so special and really special to do with Elvis. It was a really special way to take something so sad -- the day I picked up Nick's ashes, as you can imagine, I was devastated. I was crying so hard. It was a very emotional day. There was a lot of ashes. It's something you don't think about until you have them."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories

Kloots has already scattered some of Cordero's ashes in the Pacific Ocean and also has plans to use some to make some special pieces of jewelry. Cordero died in July at the age of 41 after suffering complications from the coronavirus.