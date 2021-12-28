Amanda Kloots and 'Bachelorette' Alum Michael Allio Have Dinner Together

Amanda Kloots is spending time with Bachelorette fan favorite Michael Allio. On Monday, the 39-year-old The Talk co-host shared a picture of the two together on Instagram having dinner at Burntwood Tavern restaurant.

Kloots shared that she and 36-year-old Allio met face-to-face after connecting on Instagram last year. In the picture, Kloots holds a drink and has her arm around Allio, who also holds on to her arm.

"Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!!" Kloots wrote. "Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"

She shared another photo on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!"

As for Allio, he reposted Kloots' pics on his own Instagram Stories, writing, "Just two kids from Akron" with a heart emoji.

A few of Kloots' famous friends were loving the outing. Justin Baldoni commented with heart emojis, as did Carrie Ann Inaba and Bachelor alum Matt James. Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote, "Yay!"

Allio, a single father whose wife died of breast cancer, competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. He ended up eliminating himself on the show to be with his young son.

Kloots also suffered a devastating loss, when her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 in July 2020. The two shared her now 2-year-old son, Elvis.

While we don't know if Kloots and Allio's relationship is romantic, she did share that in July that she was starting to date again a year after the death of her husband.

"I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old," she shared on an episode of The Talk. "It's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

But it hasn't been all bad. She also noted, "It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far."