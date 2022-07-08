Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael End Their Engagement -- But This Romance Is Not Over

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have called off their engagement -- but not their romance. A source tells ET that Michael and the actress, who announced that she was set to tie the knot in Feb. 2020, ended their engagement "sometime in 2021." ET reached out to Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, who had no comment.

"They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning," the source explains. "They have gone through ups and downs together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another."

Despite putting a pause on the wedding plans, ET's source says that Bynes and Michael "are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously."

"They wear rings now to show their loyalty to each other and as a symbol of learning and growing together," the source says, "but the rings aren't everything to them."

Following the end of their engagement, the source says that Bynes and Michael, who have released multiple songs together, are "busy, but working hard together."

"Amanda looks great and has gotten through many hard and significant experiences that have helped make her an incredible woman. She is sober, killing it and doing better than ever," the source says. "Paul is in law school after working in healthcare for 10 years and doing well."

The pair, who met when they were in the same sober living facility, briefly split in March 2020, less than a month after Bynes announced her engagement. At the time, ET learned that Michael was the one to call off the pending nuptials. However, a day after news of their split broke, Bynes took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and Michael, which she captioned, "My Love."