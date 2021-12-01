Alyssa Scott Shares New Images of Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen

Alyssa Scott posted even more pictures of her and Nick Cannon’s late son, Zen. The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share photos of their 5-month-old son before his death on Dec. 7.

In the first image, baby Zen sits in his car seat and smiles as he looks at a relative sitting in the seat next to him. In the next photo, Scott poses for a selfie with her baby boy, while the sun rays shine behind the pair as they sit on the beach. “I see you in everything, beautiful,” she wrote over the photo.

Scott rounded out the beautiful tribute with a sweet video of her baby boy, gazing up into the camera as she asks him, “Can you say hi? It's mommy.”

The model’s sweet tribute comes days after she shared an another emotional post dedicated to her son.

Instagram/@itsalyssaemm

Last week, just days after she and Cannon revealed their son passed away, Scott posted a video next to the heartbreaking caption. “Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me.,” she wrote. “When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Scott continued: “These last five months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up . It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 - 12•5•21.”

Cannon wrote in the comments, “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😢 My Superheroro”

Earlier this month, Cannon shared that Zen died after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus, which Mayo Clinic describes as "the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain... [which] increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

A source told ET that the father of seven is working to support Scott through this challenging time. "His friends are rallying around him and just want to be there for him because they know this type of pain will impact him for the rest of his life," the source said. "Those closest to him are reaching out to offer their help and give him their condolences. Nick appreciates the support but at the moment he just wants to be there for Zen's mother."

The source added, “Nick's entire life has become only family and work. He wants nothing more than to honor the time he had with Zen and to focus on being there for Alyssa. He feels lucky to have had the little time he did with his son, but even more so a sense of relief Zen is in peace. Nick is incredibly spiritual and that has helped to guide him through this but he knows the true healing will take time."