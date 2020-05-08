AllModern Sale: Great Savings on Furniture, Decor and More

Bored in the house? Shop the AllModern Clearance Sale and breathe new life into your space with stylish furniture.

Right now, you can save big on clearance items for every inch of your home. For your living room, shop TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.

AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping over $35 and easy returns. Only select items are marked down in the clearance sale section, and prices are good through Aug. 7. No promo code is needed.

Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern sale.

Shop the entire AllModern Clearance Sale while the items you want are still in stock.