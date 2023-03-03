Allison Holker Pens Touching Note to Her Kids Nearly 3 Months After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker is penning a note to her children. Nearly three months after her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, died by suicide, his 35-year-old widow took to Instagram to share an update on their three kids: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

"My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine," Holker wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling with the three tots. "And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up."

Holker continued by promising, "I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine," she assured them. "I love you forever and always. Mommy."

Boss died by suicide in December. In the wake of the tragedy, a source told ET that Holker felt like she was "living a nightmare."

"It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake," another source told ET. "She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what's going on and the younger children don't fully understand."

The source added, "Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.