Allison Holker and Kids Celebrate Their First Easter Without Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker is sharing a moment of joy with her social media followers. Four months after the shocking death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, his widow took to Instagram to share photos of her and Boss' children, Maddox and Zaia, on an Easter egg hunt during the holiday weekend.

"HAPPY EASTER from my babies 🐰🐥," Holker captioned the three-photo gallery of Maddox and Zaia on a playground with their pails of eggs. Friends and stars such as Naomi Campbell, Chrishell Stause and Loni Love, who referred to herself as "Auntie Loni," returned the sentiment in the post's replies, wishing the family a happy Easter.

Maddox celebrated his seventh birthday just a little over a week before Easter, his first since dad tWitch's untimely death in December 2022. The dancer, who was also known as the DJ and co-executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was 40 years old.

Holker showered her only son with praise and love via her Instagram page on the special occasion, sharing photos of herself with the birthday boy, his sisters, Weslie and Zaia, and a countertop covered with birthday presents.

"Happy 7th birthday my sweet sweet Maddox! Oh I love you so much and couldn’t be more proud or grateful to be your mommy," the professional dancer captioned the Instagram post. "I’m so proud of you! You are brave, strong, endearing, loving, and full of joy. You have this beautiful passion for life that brings light into every room you walk (run, jump, fly) into. We had an incredible talk the other night and we talked about how powerful you are and that we share a forever bond… your [sic] the sun and I’m your moon.. pulling for each other forever and ever! I love you and you deserve this perfect day celebrating you!"

"Wow!" Maddox says in a video, reacting to the gifts. "A masterpiece!"

Holker responds, "It's all for you, bubba. Happy birthday."

A source told ET back in December that Holker felt like she was "living a nightmare" after the death of her husband.

"It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake," another source told ET. "She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what's going on and the younger children don't fully understand."

The source added, "Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.