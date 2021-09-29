'All Rise' Resurrected by OWN for Season 3

All Rise, the court is back in session.

The once-canceled legal drama has been given a new life, with the Oprah Winfrey-owned cable network, OWN, resurrecting it for a third season after CBS canceled it in May following a two-season run. OWN has picked up the series, which returns star Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, for 20 episodes to premiere in 2022, it announced Wednesday. Missick will also serve as an executive producer.

Dee Harris-Lawrence, who oversees OWN's David Makes a Man, will serve as executive producer and showrunner on All Rise.

The one-hour series also stars Wilson Bethel as Lola's best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant, Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amid a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael's story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama. Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast," said Brett Paul, President of Warner Bros. Television. "We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

Missick confirmed the news with a special video message posted to Instagram.

"You guys, I got a secret," the actress whispers in the video, "and I can't hold it in any longer. All Rise is coming back to an all-new home on the Oprah Winfrey Network."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for supporting the show, our cast and this incredible opportunity because we are coming back for a season 3 on OWN in 2022!" Missick excitedly announces. "So stay tuned for all news about season 3 in 2022 on OWN. I'm so excited! We couldn't have down this without you guys!"

The first two seasons of All Rise will be available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu beginning Dec. 1, and season 3 will be up on the streaming services after it premieres on OWN.

