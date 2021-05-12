Alicia Keys Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary With 'Soulmate' Swizz Beatz in Poetic Post

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating 11 years of marital bliss.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer-songwriter took to social media to pen a poetic message, dedicated to her "soulmate" on Saturday. Keys, 40, shared a stunning black-and-white photo of the two, which shows her face and body painted and the word "love" written on her.

"Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror. All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!!" she began. "Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it’s just getting better!! 👑👑👑 I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!!"

She concluded by adding, "Here’s to many many many many more!!!!!"

Keys also shared another post filled with videos of them living their best lives.

The Swizz, 42, on his end, also gave his wife a sweet anniversary shout-out on his Instagram.

"Wow it’s officially 11yrs today 🎉🙌🏽💪🏽 Thank you for all of your love and beyond 🌹 Your love is the Key to my life Happy anniversary Mrs Dean I love you

The producer also shared another post filled with "a few Zaaaaa zaaaaaa moments" of the two together.

Keys and Swizz got married in 2000 and share two sons together; 10-year-old son Egypt and 6-year-old Genesis. The music producer is also father to 20-year-old son Prince, 14-year-old son Kasseem Dean, Jr. and 13-year-old daughter Nicole from previous relationships.

In May, Keys opened up about how after committing herself to a "consistent spiritual practice," she became a better mom, wife and daughter. The multi-GRAMMY winner explained that she began the practice of meditation after the birth of her second child and feeling "exhausted."

"Between the chanting and the singing and the rhythm and the meaning of these ancient words, I discovered a sense of peace and comfort," she wrote inan op-ed for USA Today. "I started to notice a richer connection with myself, an ability to go deeper. After years of silence I could hear myself, trust my instincts, know what I wanted, know what I needed and not feel so insecure."

That connection with herself, she noted, allowed her "relationship with everything and everyone around" her to change for the better.

"As I’d hoped, I became a better mother because I was more confident in myself. I could hear what I needed and what my family needed," she wrote. "Same with my relationships with my husband, my mother and definitely my work. Now I could be crystal clear, powerful and strong and not back down because I had a way to access my own intuition."

