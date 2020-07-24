Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet Video in Celebration of Jennifer Lopez's Birthday

Alex Rodriguez is gushing about every “magical” moment with fiancée Jennifer Lopez in honor of the icon’s 51st birthday. The former baseballer took to social media on Friday to share a romantic video of the couple, alongside a sweet caption.

The video opened with the title “Happy Birthday Jennifer” then showed a montage of photos and videos from throughout the couple’s time together, beginning with a pic of the pair shaking hands at a sporting event.

Images and footage of their 2019 engagement were also featured, as well fun time spent jumping on trampolines, hanging in pools and at glamorous events.

“Happy Birthday, Macha!!!,” Rodriguez captioned the clip. “Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration.”

“I’m so proud of you,” he concluded. “I love you so much!”

Rodriguez, 44, also shared footage on his Instagram Stories showing Lopez checking out the amazing birthday décor she appeared to wake up to, which included silver balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday,” at least three different arrangements of flowers, cupcakes, wine and a platter of fruit, cheese and other goodies. “Happy birthday to my Queen!” he wrote on the video.

He also posted clips from his tribute video on his Instagram Stories. The video also showed the couple with their children --Rodriguez’s two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella, and Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

While they had planned to officially unite their blended family by tying the knot this year, they were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rodriguez spoke with ET in April about how the two were tackling the upheaval of 2020.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," he said at the time. "It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

Lopez reiterated that everything was “on hold” while discussing her wedding postponement during an interview with Today. “It’s disappointing,” she said. “After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, I planned to take time off which is what we’re doing right now but at the same time we had lot of plans for this summer and this year, but everything is on hold right now.”

But that doesn’t mean wedding planning has to stop! Lopez told ET in May that she was contemplating what she and Rodriguez might do for their first dance.

"I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort,” she said. "I don't know what it will be yet."

She also previously dished to ET that she plans to have Max walk her down the aisle when the big day comes.

See more on the couple below.