Alec Baldwin Tells Instagram Follower to ‘Go F**k Yourself’ Amid Wife Hilaria's Accent Controversy

Alec Baldwin is fighting back against his wife, Hilaria Baldwin's, critics. On Monday, the 62-year-old actor posted a Mark Twain quote about truth amid claims that 36-year-old Hilaria has been lying about her Spanish heritage.

"A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes," the quote reads.

In response to the post, Instagram user @Bmimbaugh wrote, "Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well ? FRAUDS!"

Alec responded, "Go f**k yourself."

The 30 Rock star later reacted to the comment by @Bmimbaugh, who says he's a national champion powerlifter, by writing, "You got a big mouth Roid Boy."

Alec's messages to the Instagram commenter came a day after he appeared to be defending his wife in a video posted over the weekend that he captioned, "Consider the source..."

While he didn't overtly address the drama regarding allegations that his wife had misrepresented her cultural background and identity, Alec did slam both Twitter trolls and tabloids, asking fans to "consider the source" when evaluating a news story.

"We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything," he said in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. "They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate."

Alec explained that he was motivated to share a video because "there are things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous."

Hilaria also spoke out about the allegations that she's been misrepresenting her heritage, particularly addressing videos in which she appears to have a thicker accent. "If I'm speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them," she said. "If I start to get nervous or upset, I start to mix the two. And this is something I've always been a little insecure about."

The mother of five concluded her lengthy Instagram video message by saying, "Ultimately this boils down to this idea where this is a country of a lot of different cultures and I think we can be different parts of ourselves with lots of different people."