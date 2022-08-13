Alec Baldwin Possibly Pulled the Trigger in Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, FBI Forensic Report Concluded

The FBI concluded in a forensic report that the gun used to kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust film couldn't have been fired without someone first pulling the trigger.

In the forensic report, obtained by ABC News, the federal law agency said its accidental discharge testing determined the gun used in the shooting -- a .45 colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver -- couldn't have gone off without the trigger being pulled.

The report stated that, even with the hammer in the quarter-and half-cock positions, the gun "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger." And, with the hammer fully cocked, the gun "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional." Furthermore, with the hammer de-cocked on a loaded chamber, the gun was able to detonate a primer "without a pull of the trigger when the hammer was struck directly," which the report stated as normal for this type of revolver.

The FBI forensic report contradicts what Baldwin told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos back in December 2021 during his first sit-down interview since the fatal onset shooting that also wounded the film's director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin denied pulling the trigger of the prop gun after the ABC anchor pointed out that it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said during the interview.

When Stephanopoulos clarified, "So you never pulled the trigger?," Baldwin responded, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Baldwin, entangled with a number of lawsuits stemming from the fatal shooting, insisted he had no idea how a real bullet got on set. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he claimed.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the lead agency in the homicide investigation, said in a statement Thursday that its office received the FBI's forensic report -- as well as other FBI documents -- on Aug. 2, and that they were immediately forwarded to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) for review.

ABC News reported that it also obtained a postmortem report, which indicated Hutchins' death was classified an accident.

"Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest. Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," according to the postmortem report obtained by ABC News. "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident.”

As for where the investigation currently stands, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in New Mexico has not filed any charges in Hutchins' death. The Sheriff's Office said detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department in New York are actively assisting its office and the D.A.'s Office in obtaining, processing, and disclosing Baldwin's phone records. The Sheriff's Office says those records are forthcoming.

"The District Attorney's Office has been working with Suffolk County PD, and Baldwin's lawyer to acquire the phone records," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. "Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assist and sends those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to then thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes."

Baldwin turning over his phone to authorities was a point of contention as far back as January.

Mendoza added that, once Sheriff's detectives complete their review of the OMI reports, and once the phone records are received and reviewed by detectives, the final Sheriff's Office investigative case file will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review and final charging decisions.