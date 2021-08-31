Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Sister Anna Defends Her Glam Photo Shoot

The 16-year-old reality star, who rose to fame on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, rocked fierce high fashion looks in the glamorous photo shoot and spoke out about body shaming in the accompanying interview. Anna spoke to The Sun after internet trolls targeted Alana's size.

"Alana is beautiful," Anna, Alana's 27-year-old half-sister, told The Sun. "There are models like Ashley Graham who are 200 pounds, and she has huge contracts."

"I mean, hell Victoria Secret is working with plus-sized models. Does weight even matter?" she continued. "The modeling industry has gotten so much backlash for not having plus-sized models, now they're doing diversity with all different types of people and cultures."

Anna praised her teenage sister's courage.

"Alana actually stood up and did it, and hopefully she gives others the courage to do it," she said. "Basically, she is putting herself out there, and all the teens who are overweight now -- she has given them the encouragement."

Anna noted that all of her sisters -- which includes 21-year-old Lauryn, aka "Pumpkin," and 24-year-old Jessica -- are attractive.

"We are nuts for sure, but we are all beautiful," she said. "We all could be models."

In her interview with Teen Vogue, Alana said that Gen Z isn't as accepting of different types of bodies as some might think.

"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse. Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like," she explained. "I don't understand why people think this way. Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming."

"Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care," Alana continued.

The reality star also said she wasn't affected by unrealistic beauty standards on social media.

"I don't ever look at people and I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I was like her,'" she noted. "Because I don't ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person."