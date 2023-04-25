Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Poses for Prom Pics With Mama June and Boyfriend

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was pretty in pink for prom!

On Sunday, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star attended her prom in Georgia, and the pre-prom moment was a family affair.

The 17-year-old proudly posed with her mother, Mama June Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud, giving the camera a full look at her pink dress adorned with sparkling crystals.

In another picture, Alana posed with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. For the moment, the couple was positioned in front of a white horse-drawn carriage with pink accents to match the theme of the prom princess' look.

Mega

Following the photo op, the reality TV star and her boyfriend made a grand entrance at the event in the carriage.

For her prom, Alana wore a custom pink gown by Miesha. For her glam, she went with a soft pink look for her eyes and a matching lip to coordinate with her dress. As for her hair, Alana wore a half-up, half-down style, a look that was achieved by a custom wig made by hairstylist Jhanae Coleman.

Mega

Prior to the big dance, Alana took to her Instagram to tease her look and show off her custom hair install.

"If y'all ain't booking @jhanaecoleman then what are you doing? 🤩 she did tf outta my s**t! wig from @glamxtencollection ❤️," she captioned the photo of her snapping a selfie as she looks at her hair.

The high school senior also showed off her pink-and-crystal nail set for the occasion.

Last year, ET spoke with Alana and her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, where she spoke about the backlash she receives from her relationship with Dralin and the only approval they seek.

"In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he's Black and I'm white and we're an interracial couple," Alana said. "I don't care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don't really care."