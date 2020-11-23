Al Roker Returns to 'Today' Show 2 Weeks After Prostate Cancer Surgery: 'I Feel Good'

Welcome back, Al Roker! The 66-year-old morning show co-host and weatherman returned to the Today show on Monday, two weeks after announcing that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had to undergo surgery.

"I feel good, I really do," Roker told his fellow anchors on Monday, before joking, "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out, and I'm feeling good!"

Roker continued the TMI jokes, sharing, "I've been trying to exercise. Now I have something I share with [my wife] Deborah and all you ladies who have children, I'm kegeling right now."

"Oh my gosh, nobody needed to know that!" Hoda Kotb declared, laughing.

Roker added that he'll be getting some blood work in early January and will continue to get tested every six months for the next five years.

In addition to fan and co-worker support, Roker also praised his wife, Deborah Roberts, and his three children for their love.

"I'm a blessed man," he said. "You know, usually you're dead when you get all of this love, so this is happy."

"I feel good, I really do," says @AlRoker. We're checking-in with our good friend Al who is back in studio 1A after receiving surgery for prostate cancer just two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/ZHdjJqyfDY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2020

Roker previously shared that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine physical in September. He got surgery not long after his announcement.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Roker said at the time. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

