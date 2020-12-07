Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 8-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive for Coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, have tested positive for coronavirus. Their diagnoses come just hours after Aishwarya's husband, Abhishek, and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, revealed they had tested positive for the virus. Both Abhishek and Amitabh have been hospitalized for treatment, and shared with fans on Saturday that family members and staff were being tested.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive," Abhishek tweeted early Sunday morning. "They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" Abhishek added.

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

India has over 850,000 positive cases of COVID-19, becoming the third highest country affected by the coronavirus after the U.S. and Brazil. The country has had over 22,000 deaths, according to official numbers.

Abhishek shared that he and his father both had mild symptoms. In a video, Amitabh also gave an update from Nanavati hospital and thanked the medical professionals for their work amid the pandemic.

"There's always fear. There is perhaps depression, but please do not despair, do not panic. We are all together in this. We're all working together and all we hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances," he said before thanking all the nurses, doctors and the staff working at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, India.

#AmitabhBachchan had thanked Nanavati Hospital in this video. His spirit & positivity and GRATITUDE towards Doctors & Health Workers reflects in the video. Prayers that he & #AbhishekBachchan get well soon 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kbmwt5dV8O — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 11, 2020

See more on stars who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the video below.