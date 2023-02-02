Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos

Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time.

Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf. Soon after, however, she rescinded the name announcement and waited ten months before revealing the little one's new title.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Kylie shared highlights of her past year with her son. The beauty mogul captioned the post, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

Grandmother Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate Aire's first trip around the sun, posting a sweet photo of them both looking out a window with their backs to the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!!" Kris wrote. "You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍❤️🎂 Lovey xo."

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to her her Instagram story to gush over her nephew, writing, "Happy birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much! The cousins just adore you and can't wait to always play with you! We got you for life! We can't wait for a lifetime of memories."

The birthday tributes come one day after Kylie and Kris both posted tributes for Stormi Webster's fifth birthday.

"i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

"I can’t believe you are 5!" Kris wrote. "You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!!"

Per Kylie's Instagram story, the family celebrated Stormi's big day with a ceiling and floor full of balloons, a unicorn gift basket, an opulent birthday cake and an inflatable slide topped with an inflatable head made to look like Stormi's.

Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with Travis Scott. In January, a source told ET that the two parents are "on a break" from their romance. "The two have had an up and down relationship," the source said, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."