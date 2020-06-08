Aimée Osbourne Explains Her Decision Not to Join 'The Osbournes' Show With the Rest of Her Family

Aimée Osbourne made a very mature decision at the age of 16. The now-36-year-old musician and eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne opened up about why she chose not to join her family's hit reality show, The Osbournes, during a virtual interview on Q1043's Out of the Box.

"For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway and I always really valued my privacy within that family," the older sister of Jack and Kelly Osbourne explained. "For me personally and for who I am as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager. It didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Aimée doesn't fault the rest of her famous family for their decision to film the MTV reality series.

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am I just knew it was never something that I was going to be able to consider realistically," she added.

Aimée joked that her maturity has reversed as she's aged.

"Weirdly, I think I was more mature then than I am now. I have a bit of a Benjamin Button in reverse or something," she quipped. "I get more ridiculous as I get older."

The Osbournes ran from 2002 to 2005 and featured the rock-and-roll royal family and their crazy antics.

Back in 2018, Sharon opened up about her daughter's decision to move out of their family's house at 16 to avoid filming.

"My eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Osbourne revealed on The Talk. "She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16. I regret every day that she did, but she was happy. But it broke my heart when she moved."