Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Named in Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Steven Tyler has been named in a child sexual abuse lawsuit filed by a woman claiming the Aerosmith singer used his status as a rock star to "groom, manipulate, exploit [and] sexually assault" her over the course of three years beginning in 1973.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Julia Misley claims she was only 16 years old when Tyler allegedly began grooming her and pursued her "by frequently telephoning her at home, making various statements to induce her to visit him again, including, but not limited, to telling her that he wrote a song for her that he recorded with his band, and that he wished she could be in the recording studio with him so he could sing it to her."

ET has reached out to Tyler's rep for comment.

The lawsuit further claims Tyler "and his agents took actions to become Julia's guardian so that he could more easily travel with [Julia] and avoid criminal prosecution." Misley also claims Tyler met with her mother and convinced her to sign over the guardianship of her daughter to him, while promising he'd look after her, like enrolling her in school and providing medical care.

There's also this -- Misley claims Tyler provided her with alcohol and drugs and that he got her pregnant. She further claims the alleged pregnancy ended in abortion at Tyler's behest.

The lawsuit claims they met in 1973 at one of his concerts in Portland, Oregon, one month after she turned 16 and he was 25. According to the suit, Misley was allegedly invited backstage by Tyler's agents and she was then taken to a hotel room, where she alleges informing Tyler she was only 16.

"Tyler inquired where [Julia's] parents were and why she was out all night by herself," the lawsuit claims. "[Julia] informed [Tyler] of struggles she was facing at home. [Tyler] performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon [Julia] that night." Misley further claims she spent the night at Tyler's hotel room and then went home the next morning in a taxicab.

Misley claims Tyler then invited her to a concert in Seattle, where Tyler allegedly continued to sexually assault her. Misley claims she suffered and continues to suffer deep emotional harm as a result of the alleged ordeal.

Misley says she got married, had children and, "as a result of the abuse, [she] kept her private shame in silence and secrecy," that is until Tyler's "memoirs and statements confirm and confess the crimes he perpetrated upon" Misley.

The lawsuit quotes an excerpt from Tyler's memoir, "She was 16, she knew how to nasty ... with my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her ... She was my heart's desire, my partner in crime of passions ... I was so in love I almost took a teen bride. I went and slept at her parent's house for a couple of nights and her parents's [sic] fell in love with me, signed paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me."

Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, was once mentioned in a 1976 Rolling Stone profile of the band in reference to Tyler's romantic life.

In a statement to ET, Misley's attorneys, Michael Reck and Karen Barth Menzies, say they're glad the case is moving forward.

"We are happy that this case is moving forward in the justice system. Ms. Misley, as most survivors of childhood sexual assault do, has been suffering for decades because of what happened to her as a child," the statement alleges. "The involuntary infamy forced on her by the defendant’s book detailing his assaults of her as a child will be addressed by the lawsuit as well. The powerful new changes in California law give power back to the survivors so that abusers and those who protect and enable them can finally be held accountable."

Menzies added, "Tyler's actions were inexcusable, even though he operated in an industry that tolerated and continues to tolerate inexcusable behavior. This lawsuit is about putting the industry on notice that justice is coming."

Misley first filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 27, but named Tyler in new documents filed Feb. 1.