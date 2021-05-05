Adele's Friend Shares Throwback Pic of Her Dressed as George Michael in Birthday Tribute

You gotta have faith that Adele knows how to rock a costume! The British chart topper has been known to dress up as music legends, and in a new throwback pic posted by her pal, Laura Dockrill, in honor of Adele's 33rd birthday, the singer is embodying the late George Michael.

"Make sure your BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat," Dockrill captioned a funny pic of Adele in a teased honey-colored wig and aviator shades with some drawn-on facial hair. Dockrill stands behind her dressed as Beetlejuice. "Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday 💖 x"

George Michael on 'Faith' cover Columbia Records

The look was an homage to Michael's "Faith" look from 1987 and included a white T-shirt and black leather jacket.

In addition to George Michael, Adele has impersonated Dolly Parton and June Carter Cash for past costume parties.

And for her 30th birthday bash, she went full Kate Winslet with a Titanic-themed party.

The singer's been keeping a low profile as she works on new music. She hosted Saturday Night Live last fall and informed viewers that her "album's not finished."

