Adele Surprises Fans in Las Vegas With FaceTime Call, Apologizes for Postponing Residency

Adele's undoubtedly still bummed about postponing her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency, but she's doing the next best thing -- surprising her fans on FaceTime.

The 30 singer surprised some of her most diehard who were already in Las Vegas before Adele tearfully announced the shows would not go on as scheduled due to many factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fans, who posted their videos on social media, were stunned to see the GRAMMY-award winning singer on the other end doing her best to console them.

One particular fan, Eleni Sabracos, went viral on social media after posting the grueling series of obstacles she's gone through since at least 2016 trying to see Adele in concert. Whether she fell victim to fake concert tickets at Madison Square Garden one year or the singer canceled a show in London, Sabracos explained the ordeal in a TikTok video that has amassed more than 8.6 million views.

Sabracos documented her recent trip to Las Vegas, and that's where Adele surprised her with the call of a lifetime. But Adele did more than just chat with her on a video call. The singer also surprised Sabracos by inviting her onstage for a photo opportunity at her next concert.

Adele has to personally fly her out because this is chaotic. 💀 pic.twitter.com/bXJ9OaB8vR — Still Sky Daddy's Favorite (@Connichameleon2) January 21, 2022

UPDATE: Adele just facetimed her and told her she’s gonna cover all her costs, fly her out to the next concert, she’s gonna get to gift her the shirt, and they’re gonna drink wine together. SHE WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/8QkkIjj8J8 — Nas (@oyehaanji) January 22, 2022

Another fan named Dominic Crisonino, who flew in to Las Vegas from New York, also posted video of his FaceTime chat with Adele. She apologized for postponing the concert, to which the fan replied, "You know what? No worries. We love you."

Adele on Thursday posted a tearful video, announcing the residency had to be postponed because the "show ain't ready."

"Hey, listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," Adele said. "But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team have been down with COVID and they still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show."



“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I'm gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute," she continued through tears. "We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

She also apologized to those who had to travel to the city, and she said that she will reschedule the dates.