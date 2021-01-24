Adele Reflects on 10th Anniversary of '21'

Adele's 21 has turned 10! In a reflective Instagram post on Sunday, the GRAMMY winner looked back at her sophomore album.

21, which was released on Jan. 24, 2011, was named after the age Adele was when she wrote it, and largely inspired by her then-fresh breakup. It became the world's best-selling album of the year for 2011 and 2012, and won Album of the Year at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards. The record had five singles: "Rolling In the Deep," "Someone Like You," "Set Fire to the Rain," "Rumour Has It" and "Turning Tables."

Adele thanked fans for embracing the album as they did in her Instagram post on Sunday.

"Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!" she wrote. "It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x."

Adele followed up 21 with 25, but hasn't released a new album since. The 32-year-old singer has teased fans in recent years that new music is on the way -- and her close friend, British comedian Alan Carr, says it's "amazing."

"I've heard some tracks on it," Carr said in an interview with Michelle Visage for Grazia UK earlier this month. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."

"I said to her, I said, that voice is like an old friend," he continued. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound 'Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.'"

See more on Adele in the video below.