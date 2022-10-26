Adele Makes a Lazy River Look Glam in 'I Drink Wine' Music Video

Of course, Adele can make even a lazy river look super glam!

The singer released the music video for "I Drink Wine" on Wednesday, the third video off her fourth studio album, 30. The clip features Adele in a shimmering gold, custom Valentino gown floating in an inner tube as she passes by families and lovers, gets silently romanced by Insecure's Kendrick Sampson, and gets showered in rosé by synchronized swimmers!

The video was directed by Joe Talbot, 2019 Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival for his debut film, The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Adele revealed on social media on Tuesday that "I Drink Wine" was actually the first music video she shot for the album, though "Easy on Me" and "Oh My God" were released first.

Watch the video below:

Adele recently officially rescheduled the dates for her Las Vegas residency, after making the gut-wrenching decision to postpone in January, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of time and delivery delays as factors that played a part in making the decision.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the singer shared in a statement on her website. "I was truly heartbroken to have to cancel them."

Weekends with Adele will kick off on Nov. 18 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with 24 rescheduled and eight newly added shows, running through March 25, 2023. Fans who previously held tickets for the original show dates or had been waitlisted for presale will be given early access to score tickets for the 32 performances.