Adele Cozies Up to Rich Paul at NBA All-Star Game, Hangs With Mary J. Blige

Adele is saying hello from the sideline.

On Sunday, the singing superstar was one of the many famous faces sitting courtside for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. The event doubled as a date night for the performer, who is in the process of rescheduling her Las Vegas residency. She and boyfriend Rich Paul were seated together, Adele unmissable in a leopard-print statement coat. And while the pair was a fun sighting for fans, Adele had an equally notable star to her right: Mary J. Blige. The R&B singer, who recently co-headlined the halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl, sported a pink Balmain print look layered under a fur coat. As for Paul, the sports agent donned a letterman-style jacket and jeans for the big game.

An accessory that was noticeably not on display? The diamond ring that spurred rumors of an engagement between Adele and Paul last month. While attending and performing at the 2022 Brit Awards earlier this month, the singer set off engagement rumors while wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While the stone could not be seen on Adele's hand at the basketball game, pictures captured a thin band on the same finger.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t," she quipped back when asked about the ring on The Graham Norton Show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While her lips are sealed on a potential second marriage, Adele did weigh in on future plans for a second child.

"They are absolutely happening this year," she said of her residency shows. "I want a baby next year…I have plans next year. I have plans. Imagine I if I have to cancel shows because I’m having a baby."