Adam Levine Loves Getting Attention From Women But Crossed a Boundary, Source Says

Adam Levine vows never to cross the line again amid accusations he was unfaithful to his wife and the mother of his children, Behati Prinsloo.

A source tells ET that, like most couples, Levine and Prinsloo have had their ups and downs and that while the singer admits he crossed the line, he insists that a physical relationship never happened.

"Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary," the source adds, "but he's telling Behati it will never happen again."

Earlier this week, Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman "for about a year." Levine and Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, tied the knot in July 2014.

Stroh took to TikTok and claimed that a friend of hers tried to sell screenshots of her correspondence with Levine to a tabloid, so she decided to come forward with the story herself. Stroh said she was "young and naive" when she had the alleged affair with Levine and claims she feels "exploited."

Shortly after, Levine addressed the allegations head-on and denied a physical relationship with Stroh.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine's statement began. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

The singer also said he takes full responsibility and is working to "remedy this" with his family.

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the couple was all smiles when they were spotted out and about in Montecito, California. He dressed casually in a red T-shirt and black shorts while she showed off her baby bump before they hopped in a car and drove away.