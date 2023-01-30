Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, ET can confirm.

After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018.

In November 2021, Prinsloo weighed in on possibly growing their family again. "You know what, 'Never say never,'" she told ET's Deidre Behar at the time. "We want a big family. Who knows? We're leaving it up to fate."

Less than a year later, photos emerged of the runway pro with a visible baby bump, confirming there was officially another baby on the way.

However, shortly after the pregnancy news broke, Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the singer for about a year and shared screenshots on TikTok of purported social media messages from Levine. In newer messages, he allegedly told her he wanted to name his third child Sumner if the baby was a boy. Other women also claimed that he had sent them messages on social media.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine responded in a statement on social media. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Continued Levine, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

A source told ET, "Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn't get out of hand."

"He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate," the source added. “He's trying to make things right with Behati and his family."

As for Prinsloo, she has kept quiet about the scandal, but was seen arm in arm with Levine while backstage in Las Vegas at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser in early October.

