Actress Kathryn Prescott Is 'Lucky to Be Alive' in ICU After Being Hit By a Cement Truck

Kathryn Prescott is recovering in the hospital after a serious accident. The 30-year-old British actress, who played Emily Fitch on Skins and Carter Stevens in Finding Carter, was hit by a cement truck in New York City this week, her twin sister, Megan Prescott, shared on Instagram.

"I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September," Megan posted on Thursday.

According to her sister, Kathryn's injuries include a "broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand."

"She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis," Megan said of her twin. "The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

Megan, who is based in the United Kingdom, is desperate to get to her sister's bedside, but has been unable to do so due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"She is alone in New York with no family members. I need help getting to New York to support her recovery," she wrote. "I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital."

Megan noted that her application for an exemption to the United States Embassy was denied, sharing that she is double vaccinated and had a PCR test the day before.

"I am devastated," she added. "I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so."

Megan asked fans to please let her know if there is a solution to her travel struggles. She also requested that people not attempt to reach out to Kathryn as she continues to recover.