Abby Elliott Debuts Baby Bump at 2023 Golden Globes After Announcing Pregnancy

Abby Elliott was absolutely glowing when she hit the 80th annual Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday. The Saturday Night Live alum and The Bear actress turned heads in an orange topaz Pamella Roland sequin high-neck gown with blouson sleeves.

This is Elliott's first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy -- and her baby bump was on full display.

A few days ago, the 35-year-old actress-comedian posted a selfie to Instagram of her growing stomach, writing, "Baby Boy 💙 we can’t wait to meet you in June."

This will be Elliott's second child. She and her husband, Bill Kennedy, welcomed a baby girl, Edith Pepper Kennedy, in October 2020, and the 2-year-old is often featured on her mom's Instagram.

Elliott is attending the Golden Globes in support of FX's The Bear being nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Her co-star, Jeremy Allen White, is also up for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership. The 2022 Golden Globes was not televised after being canceled by NBC, and was held without an audience or red carpet.

In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership. His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."