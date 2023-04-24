Abby De La Rosa Says It 'Turns Me On a Little Bit' Seeing Nick Cannon With Moms of His Other Kids

Abby De La Rosa isn't shying away from her feelings for Nick Cannon. The DJ and radio personality is getting candid about how she feels when she sees Cannon spending time with the other women he shares kids with.

On Monday's premiere episode of the new radio show The Daily Cannon -- which the Masked Singer star hosts alongside De La Rosa -- she fielded a question about jealousy.

"I got love for all the women," De La Rosa said, diplomatically.

Cannon shares three children with De La Rosa -- 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe -- who turn 12 on Apr. 30 -- with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as children Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

De La Rosa expanded on her feelings toward seeing Cannon with the other mothers of his kids, and explained, "For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it'll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit."

"I'm a little jealous, but at the same time it's just kinda like, you know, 'This is my baby daddy,'" she added.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Cannon about his new show, and he opened up about working alongside De La Rosa.

"You'll get to see our bond, you'll get to see why so much love is there," Cannon said. "I mean, she's a mother of three of my children, but I met her in this space, here, working at iHeartRadio, man, and I always was a fan of hers."

Working with De La Rosa also means that their kids will be close by. In fact, "the kids would be upstairs while we're downstairs doing the show," Cannon explained, adding that he thinks there's a good chance they will make an appearance from time to time.

"Especially since the twins are running around all over the place, they love it," Cannon said. "We literally call our studio 'the playroom,' so it's toys everywhere, bright colors. So they'll definitely pop in."